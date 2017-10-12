CPB for JS dissolution, Ganotontri Party for polls under present govt

DHAKA : Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) on Thursday proposed dissolution of parliament before the announcement of schedule for the next general election while Ganotontri Party wants the polls to be held under the Sheikh Hasina-led present government, reports UNB.

The two parties placed their respective proposals joining separate dialogues arranged by the Election Commission (EC) in the city’s Nirbachan Bhaban.

A CPB delegation, led by its President Mujahidul Islam Selim, placed a 16-point proposal, while a Ganotontri Party team, led by its chief Barrister Mohammad Arosh Ali, presented a 21-point proposal. Both the meetings were held with Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda in the chair.

CPB suggested reducing the authority of the election-time government through constitutional amendment to keep its functions limited to only supervisory and essential routine works.

The leftist party also wanted introduction of proportional election system, giving the EC absolute freedom to deploy any force for the sake of maintaining the law and order and holding neutral election, restoration of ‘No Vote’ provision, reducing ceiling of election expenditure for a candidate at maximum Tk 3 lakh instead of existing Tk 25 lakh and refraining from the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) for now.

Among other CPB proposals are containing use of black money and muscle power, ending misuse of religion and abuse of administration power, increasing the number of reserved seats for women to 100 and introducing direct election to the reserved seats, and introducing online nomination submission system.

Participating in the meeting in the afternoon, Ganotontri Party said the 11th general election should be held under the Sheikh Hasina-led present government, but the government will perform only routine works and will not take any policy decision during the polls.

However, the party suggested brining three key ministries – Home, Public Administration and Local Government-under the EC during the election.

About the deployment of the law enforcement agencies, Ganotontri Party said the Election Commission should take measures according to the Constitution to maintain the law and order during the election.

The party’s other proposals include reducing ceiling of election expenditure for a candidate to maximum Tk 15 lakh, ensuring voting rights of Bangladeshi expatriates living abroad and stopping the use of all types of religious issues during electioneering.