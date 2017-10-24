Country to get world-class software testing center

DHAKA, – Keeping pace with the world in development of the ICT sector and taking country’s rapidly growing software industry much forward in international market, the government is going to establish soon a full-fledged world class software testing and certification center, reports BSS.

“The main aim of establishing such a center is to verify and validate software system in government offices, to create awareness and elevate the software testing industry in the country, to build capacity of resources to support desired growth in the software testing arena,” Engineer Mohammad Saiful Alam Khan, director of Software Quality Testing and Certification (SQTC) Center project, told BSS.

The project is being established at Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC).

The project director sounded upbeat in saying that such a center had became indispensable to establish Bangladesh as a major powerhouse in software industry and the demand for Bangladeshi software in the global market is must to go up after this.

“At the minimum, the center could conduct training programs that will produce functional testers, test automation engineers, performance test engineers, security test engineers, mobile test engineers, test managers, and project and program managers,” Khan added.

He also said the SQTC Center would also be very useful in the area of software testing, software development life cycle (SDLC), software project management and agile project management.

While talking about the progress of the project, Engr Khan said the infrastructure has already been raised at the BCC, trainings are being given to its officials and staffs, software quality is being tested at the center and most important work on Test Maturity Model Integration (TMMI)-3 certification has been launched to take the standard of the center in international level.

“It was very hard to ensure the quality of the locally developed software because many of the products are faulty or infected with bugs,” said State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

He said against this backdrop the government decided to establish the software testing and certification center to ensure quality and international standard of the software in the country.

“It would also help boost our software export and will pave the way to Digital Economy,” he added.

“Establishing such a center would definitely play a helping role in maintaining international standard in producing and exporting software,” Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) president Mustafa Jabbar told BSS.

He said the software testing and certification center is undoubtedly a strong step forward of the government, which is doing many things to facilitate the ICT sector.

The BASIS chief also said the earnings from exporting software are gradually increasing as in the last fiscal alone, the country had exported software worth around USD 700 million.

“In the current fiscal, we have exported software worth around USD one billion. The government has decided to give cash incentive in this sector lately, and we are hoping that would help to take the export bar much higher,” Jabbar added.

The present government has set a target of earning USD five billion from country’s IT sector by 2021. BASIS leaders and officials concerned expressed high hope in achieving the target in due time with all right support from the government.