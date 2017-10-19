Construction worker dies in Rangpur

RANGPUR: A construction worker died after falling from the under-construction building of Rangpur Collectorate School and College in the city yesterday morning, reports BSS.

Officer-in-Charge (OC-Investigation) of Kotwali Thana Azizul Islam said the deceased was identified as Lalu Mian (28) hailed from Mithapukur upazila of the district. Principal of Rangpur Collectorate School and College Manjuara Pervin said that the worker was killed on the spot after falling down from the under-construction building.