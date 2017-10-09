Construction work of Karnaphuli tunnel progressing fast: Quader

CHITTAGONG – Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the construction work of Karnaphuli tunnel under the government to government (G to G) arrangement is progressing fast, reports BSS.

The minister made this while visiting the work site of the Karnaphuli tunnel at Patenga here, according to an official release.

Quader said that the cost of tunnel construction including its connecting roads will be around Taka 8,500 crore, of which the Chinese government will provide around Taka 5,000 crore.

Replying to a query, the minister said the international community will have to play a significant role to implement the Myanmar government’s assurance, which came when Myanmar’s minister visited Bangladesh recently, to take back Myanmar citizen Rohingyas who were forced to flee from their homes.

“The Myanmar government created the crisis and it has to be resolved by Myanmar,” Obaidul Quader said.

Lawmakers Shamsul Haque Chowdhury and Tajul Islam, organizing secretary of Awami League AKM Enamul Haque Shamim and officials concerned accompanied the minister.