Why is our conscience not vigilant?

When a woman is raped or killed, the forensic report of that woman is accomplished by a male doctor. Sometimes a male police officer also stays with the doctor. How shameful is it? Earlier, the High Court (HC) gave a verdict that the forensic report must be done by a female police or a female doctor. How effective has the verdict been? Still now the dead body of a physically abused woman is continuously being examined by males. How insulting is it for a woman?

Does the state have any right to dishonor a woman? This is, of course, a disgrace when the forensic report of a victim is vetted by a male doctor. We know how the medical investigations of a ravished women are done. This is similar to the second time sexual violence for a woman rape victim of sexual oppression. For this, the woman who has already fall victim to sexual harassment becomes mentally upset. Such tests should be done by female doctors or nurses. Is there that management in this state?

In fact, a physically abused woman is being compelled to go through such tests by male doctors. A raped woman being forced to undress in front of a male doctor. I do think a woman should not agree to take off her clothes before a male doctor if she would not have fallen in danger. She would never describe the cruel ways of being raped. When the physician asks a woman to be naked, then the life undoubtedly seems to her distressful. And it is the second rape for her too. It is a matter of regret that even after doing so many things for the punishment of the rapists, the alleged rapists of those case are set free in most of the cases.

Really, this is a country of diversity. What is necessary to change this situation is the goodwill of the government. We should bear in mind that we all are the members of one or another family and we all have our mothers, sisters & daughters. If anyone of them encounters such situation, we will get hurt in the same way then. But the matter is if any female police officer receives the complaint, the ravished women can express the incidents to her comfortably. If the forensic report of a raped woman is tested by a female doctor, then the abused woman might have sympathy of that consultant. Thus the investigation of the report can soon come to an end.

Female officers are essential to support the woman victims who fall prey to domestic torture, violence, rape, eve-teasing and sexual harassment. In such situations, the woman victims cannot share all the things happened to them with the male police officers. Besides, a male police officer faces troubles to prepare the forensic report of a woman having murdered. In case of rape, killing, accident case or to ascertain the age of a boy or a girl, we need take certificates from the Department of Forensic Medicine. And in the eye of the law, these certificates are important documents. Many believe that to get this certificate a woman has to be raped for the second time.

It is a matter of surprise that in any of the hospitals of the country there is no separate room for women’s physical investigation after being allegedly raped. The male practitioners run physical investigations taking off the cloths of the women is a rape victim to rape with the help of the ward-boys in their chambers. And all the women get startled facing the investigations in this way. For the fear of the investigation many abstain from asking justice for the mental torture she has to endure.

I would like to probe deep into the description of an event. Assistant police inspector of Sobujbagh Thana Bikash Kumar Ghosh has brought a girl in the Forensic Department to determine the age of the girl in accordance with an order of the court. The girl fainted instantly when the male ward-boy started stripping the cloths of that girl, keeping her on the table at an open corridor. After coming back to sense, the girl did not agree to the determination of age. I have also read in the newspapers that physical inquiries are made by female practitioners from other departments of the hospital if the guardian of the victim agrees to bribe. If the guardian pays highly, the certificate of the test is handed over on the same day. In this case, an amount of from five thousand to one lakh taka is collected from the guardians. If money is not spent, they have to wait for month after month to get the forensic reports of rape or the determination of age at hand. This is melancholic.

The question is why is this step? Some police officers have been heard of speaking that they get embarrassed to complete the investigations of such cases. It is totally inhumane. In many perspectives, to record the complaint of a rape victim is forced for the second time to the inquisitive officer of the Thana for his indecent questions. So why should we not compare this way of investigation to sexual oppression? We have to take steps to save the tortured from this.

I will never enunciate that this shame is of the helpless ravished women. This is our shame; this is the shame of the health ministry of the country; shame of the country. It does not seem to be an exaggeration if I say that the matter is shameful for all the countrymen. The policy makers of our country speak out of some morals like the equality of the women, woman discrimination, the oppression of women, the equal opportunities of women in all the activities, the improvement of women’s education. The proofs of how effectively their policies are being implemented, are being found out in this writing.

One of the most important exercises which are hostile to the rights of women in our country is the physical test of a ravished woman by a male doctor for juridical justice of a rape case. Different organizations have repeatedly urged to make a solution to this problem in vain. Why is such a human matter not being rectified? Don’t we as well as our state have any shame? If it had, a solution to this might have been offered. We are not also civilized. The savage! Otherwise how do we accept such a process?

The question remains unsolved as to why the sane people of our country are not becoming rebellious against the disgrace of the raped women of this country who fall prey to dishonour again while asking for judiciary trial year after year. Why don’t such above mentioned incidents catch hold of the attention of humans’ inner self? Why isn’t their conscience awakening? If they are, why are we silent; why are we hiding ourselves toady? Who is responsible for this? It is common that this liability is the labiality of our conscience. The question comes, why isn’t our conscience awakening?

The writer is an author and columnist.