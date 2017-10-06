Concrete steps sought to defeat terror

DHAKA : Counterterrorism practitioners from Southeast Asia have agreed on concrete steps to tighten regional cooperation and build capabilities to defeat global terrorists, reports UNB.

The issues came up for discussion at a regional workshop for counterterrorism practitioners from Southeast Asia held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on October 3-4.

Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand participated in the Southeast Asia regional workshop, and were joined by global partners Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Japan, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

The State Department’s Bureau of Counterterrorism and Countering Violent Extremism, in partnership with the Department of Justice’s Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development Assistance and Training and the National Counterterrorism Centre, conducted the regional workshop. The workshop emphasised regional cooperation to support US’ partners as they coordinate and continue to address the terrorist threat in Southeast Asia, according to a message UNB received from the US Department of State on Thursday. The participants included investigators, prosecutors, police commissioners, border security officials, nongovernmental organizat-ions, and policy makers who shared expertise on border security, law enforcement, counterterrorism finance measures, and methods to prevent terrorism and counter radicalisation to violence and terrorist recruitment.