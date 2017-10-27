Community policing helps making good relations with people: IGP

DHAKA : Inspector General of Police (IGP) AKM Shahidul Haque said yesterday the community policing has been introducing in the country likewise many other countries aimed at creating good relations between police and the community to work together to build a safer society, reports BSS.

“Now we are seeing more community people involved in the policing and hoping to join more people in the endeavor to work with police to jointly build a safer society,” he told a press briefing held at police headquarters here marking the Community Policing Day scheduled to be observed on October 28.

“Community policing is a voluntary service and we want it will be a platform of all the parties and of good people,” he said adding that members of the community policing will be rewarded for their contribution in the days to come.