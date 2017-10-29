DHAKA – Bangladesh Police will observe Community Policing Day today for the first time in all units across the country, reports BSS.

Marking the day, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has drawn up elaborate programmes including procession, discussion and voluntary blood donation campaign.

The programme will be inaugurated through releasing of pigeons at 10am at DMP headquarters. A colorful procession will be brought out from the venue which will parade different city streets and end at Institution of Diploma Engineers at Kakrail here.

A discussion will be held at the institution. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan will join the discussion as the chief guest while Inspector General of Police will attend as special guest. DMP Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman Mia will chair it.