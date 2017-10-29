Community policing can help curb crime: Asaduzzaman

DHAKA – Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said the community policing system would help reduce the tendency to commit crimes with the involvement of common people in the process, reports BSS.

“If the community policing can be intensified more as a helping hand of police, the tendency of criminal activities in the society will come down significantly,” he told a function at Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh at Kakrail here marking the “Community Policing Day-2017”.

Urging the common people to come forward alongside members of the law enforcement agencies in curbing crimes, the home minister categorically said it would be possible to provide security for all if a strong and intensified community policing system can be established everywhere.

He highly appreciated the role of community police as they have been playing a very conducive role against militancy, illegal drugs and terrorism besides the policemen.

Asaduzzaman said police are taking action in many cases as per the information and necessary data provided by the members of community police across the country.

“It won’t require filing any case with any police station, if the members of community police are able to settle small disputes on the spot,” the minister observed.

Speaking on the occasion, inspector General of Police (IGP) AKM Shahidul Hoque said the number of crimes will come down significantly if it is possible to reduce the gap between police and general people.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner M Asaduzzaman Mia said if the community police become active countrywide, there would be no activities of militancy, terrorism, illegal drugs, eve-teasing and child marriage in Bangladesh.

Earlier a rally brought out from DMP headquarters ended at Institution of Diploma Engineers.