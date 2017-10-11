College Student held with Gold Bar in Benapole

Benapole – Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a college student along with 10 gold bars worth Tk 50 lakh from Putkhali border area here on Tuesday, reports UNB.

Tipped off, a team of BGB-49, led by its commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Tariqul Hakim, conducted a drive in the area and arrested Ripon Hossain, 18, a student of Benapole Degree College and son of Kalam Hossain of Dumuria upazila in Khulna district around 12 pm.

Later the BGB members recovered 10 gold bars from his possession.

A case was filed in this connection.