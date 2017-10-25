College student found hanging at mess

Kushtia – A college student was found hanging at a mess at the Hospital intersection of the district town on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased, Sabbir Ahmed, 18, was a first year student of Kushtia Islamia College and son of Nazrul Islam of Sadar upazila.

Victim’s friend Kabya said when he woke up in the morning, he found Sabbir hanging from the ceiling of the mess, and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Kushtia General Hospital morgue.

Sumon Quaderi, sub-inspector of Kushtia Model Police Station, said Sabbir might have committed suicide.