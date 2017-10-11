College girl, missing from Moulvibazar, rescued in M’singh

Moulvibazar – A college girl, who went missing from Moulvibazar town on October 5, was rescued from Jamalpur area of Mymensingh district on early Tuesday, reports UNB.

Tipped off, a team of police, led by Sohel Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Mouvibazar Model Police Station, conducted a drive in the area early Tuesday and rescued the victim.

Police said the female student of class XII of Moulvibazar Mohila College, daughter of Ajoy Roy, a resident of Shantibagh area in Moulvibazar town, went missing after she came out of her residence for taking tuition.

Police, however, detained three people — Sumon Mahmud, 23, Sultan Mian, 52, Nasima Begum, 45, — in this connection.