CJ’s statement proves govt ‘plan to control judiciary’: BNP

DHAKA : BNP on Saturday said Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha’s statement has manifested that the government is trying to establish its control over the judiciary, reports UNB.

“The Chief Justice has already said the government is now trying to control the apex court. His (Sinha’s) statement is self-explanatory which exposed the picture of the judiciary. Reading his statement, any wise man can understand under which circumstances the Chief Justice had to leave and what is going to happen,” said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Talking to reporters at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office, he also said Sinha’s statement has stated the facts. “It’s exposed the government’s intention.” Before leaving the country for Australia on Friday night, Chief Justice SK Sinha in a written statement said, “He is fully well’, but the way a political quarter, lawyers, and especially some ministers and the Prime Minister criticised him recently over a verdict made him embarrassed.”

He also said he is a bit worried about the independence of the judiciary as the law minister said the acting CJ will bring changes to the Supreme Court administration soon.

Fakhrul urged all to get united and raise their voice to save the judiciary and people’s rights.

Replying to a question, the BNP leader said they think Sinha was sent on forced leave due to the Supreme Court verdict that annulled the 16th amendment.

The BNP leader said the Chief Justice’s remark that he is well has proved that BNP’s statement was right in this regard. “The government said he went on leave on health grounds, and he is going abroad for treatment. But, he (CJ) categorically said he is well.”

He alleged that Awami league indulged in the anti-judiciary activities as it has got politically bankrupt.

Referring to Sinha’s comment that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina may have felt hurt as a quarter gave her wrong idea about the verdict, he said it’s very significant. “We’ve taken it seriously. Who’s misled the government? Who’s forced the Chief Justice to leave his office on that day, and made a false document?

Referring to media reports on a lengthy meeting between the acting CJ and the law minister over how to run the judiciary administration and appointment of its officials, Fakhrul said it is a direct intervention in the judiciary.

“No one has any jurisdiction to interfere in the Chief Justice’s tasks and office.”

He also voiced concern over the issuance of warrants for the arrest of their chairperson Khaleda Zia in there separate cases amid a row between the government and the Chief Justice.

“We’re observing the interference of the executive branch in the judiciary after that incident (CJ went on leave). The issuance of the warrants (against Khaleda) has exposed that the government wants to quickly dispose off the false cases filed against her and convict the popular opposition leader.”

Fakhrul warned that the government’s such move will not bring anything good both for the country and for the ruling party.