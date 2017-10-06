CJ put under house arrest, alleges BNP

DHAKA : BNP senior leader Moudud Ahmed on Thursday alleged that Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha has been put under ‘house arrest’ by the government in the name of leave, reports UNB.

Speaking at a seminar here, he said, “The Chief Justice has been placed under house arrest. The government has annihilated the independence of the judiciary by putting him under the house arrest.”

Moudud, a BNP standing committee member, said no one, including lawyers and his relatives, is allowed to meet the Chief Justice. “His land phone connection has also been snapped.”

Shikshak-Karmachari Oikya Jote arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the World Education Day.

The BNP leader also alleged that a plot is on to send Sinha abroad by force only for giving a verdict against the government’s will.

Moudud said the language and words the ministers and the ruling party leaders used in attacking the judiciary and the Chief Justice following the 16th amendment verdict are unprecedented. “We had thought the issue would come to an end with the verbal attacks. But, now a one-month leave has been announced on health grounds without his (Sinha’s) consent.”

He said Sinha recently visited Japan and Canada, but he did not receive any treatment for his ailment. “He’s fine physically.”