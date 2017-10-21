China not to interfere in Myanmar issue

DHAKA : China has reiterated its position over Myanmar saying that it does not want to interfere in its internal affairs, reports UNB.

Deputy Head of the Chinese Communist Party’s international department Guo Yezhou came up with the remarks as Beijing refused to condemn Myanmar’s treatment of Rohingya Muslims – described by United Nations officials as a ‘textbook example’ of ethnic cleansing.

Bangladesh has been claiming that China is not against Bangladesh in terms of Rohingya issue and the world is now much closer to Bangladesh than before.

“Based on experience, you can see recent the consequences when one country interferes in another. We won’t do it,” South China Morning Post quoted Guo as saying when asked why China had remained silent on the humanitarian crisis.

Guo, who was speaking on the sidelines of the party congress in Beijing, did not elaborate.

Around 6 lakh Rohingyas have fled across the border to Bangladesh since august 25.

Guo also pointed to China’s ‘friendship’ with Myanmar’s government, headed by de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, to explain its refusal to publicly condemn the treatment of Rohingya Muslims.

China does not want instability in Myanmar as it inevitably will be affected because the two countries share a long land border, Guo said. “We condemn violent and terrorist acts,” he added.

China has extensive investments in Myanmar. A recently opened pipeline running through the country carries oil from the Middle East and the Caucuses to China’s landlocked Yunnan province. The 771km pipeline starts from the Bay of Bengal in Rakhine, reads the report.

Guo’s department has been at the forefront of building relations with Suu Kyi, who visited China in 2015 at the party’s invitation, rather than the Chinese government’s. International department head Song Tao also visited Myanmar in August and met Suu Kyi.

In contrast to China’s stance, the European Union and the United States have been considering targeted sanctions against Myanmar’s military leadership.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday that the United States held Myanmar’s military leadership responsible for its harsh crackdown.