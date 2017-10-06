Chief Justice now at his official residence: Acting CJ

DHAKA : Acting Chief Justice Abdul Wahhab Miah on Thursday said he had enquired about the health condition of Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha as he is now at his official residence, reports UNB.

Wahhab Miah came up with the information when senior lawyers of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) placed a petition before him asking about Surendra Sinha’s health condition.

Following the petition placed by SCBA President Advocate Zainul Abedin, the acting Chief Justice has requested them to meet the Chief Justice at his chamber citing that it is not a matter of court.

The acting Chief Justice, now leading the five-member Appellate Division bench, said, “We’re bound by law. We came to know that the CJ has gone on leave due to his illness. So, as the senior most, I’m discharging the duty.”

Former president of SCBA Barrister Moinul Hossain, adv Khandaker Mahbub Hossian, AJ Mohammad Ali, Barrister Moudud Ahmed, former justice Khademul Islam, Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, adv Subrata Chowdhury and Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon were, among others, present.