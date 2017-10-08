‘Cattle trader tortured dead by BGB’ in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH : A cattle trader was tortured to death allegedly by members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Borososhi border area of Boda upazila on Friday night, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Majom Ali, 40, son of Mansur Ali, a resident of Nurpara village and a cattle trader.

Family members and local union parisad member alleged that the BGB members of Boroshoshi BOP camp picked up Majom from his house on Friday evening based on information of bringing five Indian cattle through border.

Later, the BGB members demanded a cow and tortured him, said the family members. Victim’s younger brother Soleman said that his brother died when he was returning home from the BGB camp giving them one of their domestic cows.

Robiul Islam, UP member of Ward No 6 in Boroshoshi union, also confirmed the incident.