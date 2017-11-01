Capstone course helps build civil-military ties: President

DHAKA – President M Abdul Hamid today said the ‘Capstone Course’ creates the opportunity to build ties between civil and military people, reports BSS.

“Capstone Course is very significant to share experiences and establish mutual relations among the participants,” the President said when a delegation of Capstone Course-2017 (2nd Programme) made a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban.

President’s press secretary M Joynal Abedin briefed newsmen after the meeting.

A capstone course, also known as capstone unit, serves as the culminating and usually integrative experience of an educational programme. Parliament members, academicians, cultural personalities, business leaders, judges and lawyers, high government and military officials, bureaucrats, media personalities and bankers usually take part in the course.

Noting the importance of the course, the President hoped that the participants of the course would be able to use their expertise and experience in their respective workplaces.

Maj Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan, commander, Headquarters Logistics Area, Dhaka Cantonment, led the delegation of the Capstone Course.

The President was apprised of the overall aim and experiences of the course.

The delegation members said this course is very helpful to know Bangladesh and the immortal ideology and philosophy of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Seven members of parliament, four bureaucrats, two senior military officers, one media personality and 10 business community leaders took part in the Programme-2 of the course.

Secretaries concerned to the President office were also present.