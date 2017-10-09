I cannot continue to make action movies always

Action star Jackie Chan said now that he is in his ’60s he will need to change as a performer to continue working, reports Times of India.

Reportedly, the 63-year-old star said he cannot stick to action roles always. “I know I’m not young anymore. I cannot continue to make ‘Rush Hour 1, 2, 3, 4, 5’. If I’m (to) continue on in the film industry. I have to change. “Otherwise, you’re gone. You see in Japan. Korea. America. China. Hong Kong. How many action stars are all gone? Only a few can stay around,” Chan said.

The star is unhappy that actor’s today opt for action doubles and do not perform the stunts on their own. “The new action star doesn’t know how to fight. They can use a special effect, like Spider-Man.

Everyone can be Spider-Man. “One of my team members (was) Wonder Woman’s double. They go, ‘Pa, pa, pa, pa, pa.’ Then (Gal Gadot) came back, just pretty, just standing there. Ha! Easy,” he said.