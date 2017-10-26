Cabinet Purchase body approves 9 proposals including import of 250,000 MT rice

DHAKA : The Cabinet Purchase Committee on Wednesday approved 9 proposals including import of 250,000 metric tonnes of rice and awarding of contracts for setting up two power plants- one in the public sector and one in private sector, reports UNB.

The Cabinet body approved the proposals with Finance Minister AMA Muhith in the chair.

As per proposals moved by the Food Ministry, some 100,000 MT of non-basmati rice will be imported from international market through open tender. Two firms obtained the contract to supply the rice under different lots which will cost Tk 438.22 crore.

Another 150,000 MT of non-basmati parboiled rice will be imported from Thailand under government-to-government (G-to-G) contract which will cost $465 per MT for a total cost of Tk 587.92 crore. The private firm Summit Group and its partner GE obtained the contract to set up a 530-590 MW capacity dual-fuel combined cycle power plant at Meghnaghat on build-own-operate basis. The state-owned Power development Board (PDB) will purchase electricity over a period of 22 years from the plant at different tariffs depending on fuel use in the plant.

The tariff will be charged at Tk 2.95 per unit (kilowatt hour) when it will run on local gas while tariff will be Tk 5.44 per unit for imported LNG and Tk 12.60 per unit when it will run on diesel.

The Chinese JV company HEI-ETERN-CCCE obtained an Engineering, Procurement.