BSMMU launches 24-hour lab services

DHAKA – Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), country’s premier Postgraduate Medical Institution, today launched 24-hour laboratory services with a view to providing emergency healthcare services to critical patients, reports BSS.

Vice-Chancellor of BSMMU Professor Dr Kamrul Hasan Khan inaugurated the service as the chief guest at Dr Milton Hall of the university located in city’s Shahbagh area.

“We have set up the lab services for 24 hours to meet the emergency needs of critical patients,” Khan said while talking to BSS.

“We have expanded the services with our existing resources where a patient, even who will not be admitted to the hospital, can take the lab services whenever he/she requires,” he said.

The lab is able to submit the diagnosis reports to the respective patients within two hours of conducting tests, the VC added.

BSMMU Pro-VC (research & development) Professor Dr M Shahidullah Sikder and Pro VC (administration) Prof M Sharfuddin Ahmed were present at the launching ceremony, among others.