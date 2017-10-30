BSMMU to launch 24-hour lab services tomorrow

DHAKA – Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), country’s premier Postgraduate Medical Institution, is going to introduce 24-hour laboratory services to fulfill emergency needs of critical patients, reports BSS.

“We will expand our lab services for 24 hours from tomorrow to meet the emergency need of critical patients,” BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Kamrul Hasan Khan told BSS today.

“We are expanding the services with our existing resources where a patient, even who will not be admitted to the hospital, can take the lab services whenever he/she requires,” he said.

The lab would submit the diagnosis reports to the respective patients within two hours of conducting tests, said the VC.

Khan will inaugurate the service as the chief guest at Dr Milton Hall of the university located in city’s Shahbagh area.

BSMMU Pro-VC (research & development) Professor Dr M Shahidullah Sikder, Pro VC (administration) Prof M Sharfuddin Ahmed and Pro VC (academic) Prof ASM Zakaria Swapan will be present at the launching function, among others.