BSD suggests Taka 10-lakh ceiling for poll expenditure

DHAKA : Bangladesher Samajtanthrik Dal (BSD) yesterday proposed to the Election Commission (EC) fixing ceiling of expenditure at Taka 10 lakh for parliamentary polls, reports BSS.

The party came up with the proposal at a dialogue with the EC as part of the commission’s ongoing talks with registered political parties at the Nirbachan Bhaban at Agargaon with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda in the chair.

A 14-member delegation led by BSD General Secretary Khalequzzaman joined the dialogue.

Election Commissioners Mahbub Talukdar, Md. Rafiqul Islam, Kabita Khanam and Brigadier General (Retd) Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury and Acting Secretary of EC Secretariat Helaluddin Ahmed were present on the occasion.

The BSD demanded keeping 100 seats for women in parliament. They also suggested separate law and budget for the Election Commission, fixing the amount of deposit money at Taka 5,000 for parliamentary polls and controlling black money, muscle power, fundamentalism and localism in the polls.

The EC began dialogue with 40 registered political parties from August 24, said Helaluddin Ahmed.

The EC, at first, held dialogue with Bangladesh Sangskritik Jote on August 24, he added.

Helaluddin Ahmed said the EC invited the parties from bottom of the list in line with the sequence of registration.

On July 31, the commission started holding dialogues with stakeholders and election experts.