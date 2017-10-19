Broadband to go to every union within next year: Joy

DHAKA : Prime Minister’s Information and Communication Technology Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy yesterday expressed the hope that the government will provide high speed broadband internet service to every union of the country within the next year. “We have taken initiatives to reach broadband to every union. Work on the broadband connection expansion is going on under the Info-Government Phase-3 and I hope that the work will be completed within the next year,” he said.

The premier’s ICT adviser was speaking as the chief guest at a function on “PayPal+Xoom Service Launching Ceremony and Freelancers Conference” at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city, reports BSS.

The ICT Division is implementing a project named “Development of National ICT Infra-Network for Bangladesh Government (Info-Government Phase-3)”. The objective of the project is to expand the nationwide data communication backbone network up to the union level for improving the position of Bangladesh for network readiness.

Under the project, the government is enhancing the backbone network nationwide to provide higher broadband for more citizens and the government e-services in rural areas and citizens easier access to the local government services. The government wants to ensure seamless resource and information sharing between government organizations and improve delivery of services to the citizens under the project.