Bogra rape: Charges pressed against Tufan, 12 others

Dhaka – Police on Tuesday pressed charges against 13 people, including Sramik League leader Tufan Sarkar, over the torture of a schoolgirl and her mother after the rape of the girl, reports UNB.

Investigation officer of the case Inspector (Operations) Abul Kalam Azad of Bogra Police Station said they submitted separate chargesheets to the court in the evening.

The other charge-sheeted accused are Tufan’s wife Tasmin Rahman alias Asa Sarkar, Bogra municipality councillor Marzia Hasan Rumki, Lovely Rahman Rumi, Munna, Atiqur Rahman Atiq, Ali Ajam Depu, Emarat Alam Khan Jitu Miah, Samiul Haque Shimul, Mehedi Hasan Rupom, Jaminur Rahman Runu, Jibon Robidas Jatin and Anjuara Begum.

On July 17 last, Tufan took the girl to his house at Badurtala in the district town promising to arrange her admission into a local college and raped her there.

When Tufan’s wife Asha and her elder sister Rumki came to know about the incident, they along with some associates picked up the girl and her mother from their house.

They allegedly beat the girl and her mother with sticks and got cut down the hair of their heads. At one stage, the offenders got their heads shaved done by a barber.

Later, two cases were filed in this connection.