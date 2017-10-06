BNSTDC officer caught in the act

DHAKA : The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday arrested an officer of Bangladesh National Scientific and Technical Documentation Centre (BNSTDC) red-handed while taking bribe, reports UNB.

A five-member ACC team arrested UD assistant Md Shahid Ullah from his office in the city’s Agargaon area, ACC public relations officer Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told UNB.

Earlier, Shahid Ullah, working at the administrative branch of BNSTDC since 1988, had demanded Tk 40,000 from his four junior colleagues and threatened them to deduct their salaries if they do not give him the money.

Shahid demanded Tk 10,000 from every colleague, blocking their files submitted to his desk.

The grade-four staff then brought the mater to the notice of BNSTDC reprography officer Sayem Khan.

Later, Sayem Khan lodged a complaint with the Commission in this regard.

In consultation with ACC officials, the plaintiff went to Shahid’s desk in the afternoon to give him the money he asked for. While receiving Tk 20,000 as the ‘first installment’, the ACC team caught Shahid red-handed.

ACC deputy assistant director of its Dhaka Zila office Nazim Uddin filed a case against Shahid with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station in this regard.