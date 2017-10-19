BNP’s proposals to EC are against public interest: Quader

DHAKA : Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said BNP’s proposals submitted before the Election Commission (EC) in the dialogue are opposed to public interests, reports BSS.

“Awami League gave proposals to the Election Commission considering the public interests. . . But BNP gave the proposals for its party interests and it is use to it,” he told newsmen after a signing ceremony of the “Uttara House Building-Cherag Ali Market Flyover” and construction work of the “Tongi Bridge” at Banani Sentu Bhaban here. Referring to the electoral talks with the EC, Quader said, “Awami League didn’t oppose the polls-time army deployment. We urged the election commission to take all necessary steps in line with the country’s existing law to ensure a fair election.” The AL general secretary was very critical of the BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia’s role centering the argument in the court and said “BNP shows dual position about the court. They call the Judiciary independent if the verdict goes to their favour. But when the verdict goes against them, they accuse it of influencing the Judges.” “Does the deferment of court’s hearings (Khaleda’s cases) about 150 times would prove BNP’s faith in the honourable court?” Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, questioned.

He alleged that BNP leaders and activists created inconveniences for city dwellers and heavy traffic tailback on Uttara-Banani road after Khaleda’s arrival. “Awami League didn’t stand on the roads during Sheikh Hasina’s arrival from abroad while BNP leaders and activists took to the streets resulting in untold sufferings to common people,” Quader added.