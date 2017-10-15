BNP’s proposal to dissolve parliament unconstitutional: Hanif

KUSHTIA – The ruling Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif today ruled out the possibility of dissolving the parliament before general polls, terming the BNP’s proposal in this regard as unconstitutional, reports BSS.

“The next general election will be held under the present AL government as per the constitution. So, there is no scope to dissolve the parliament before polls,” he said while talking to media at a press conference at his Kushtia residence this afternoon.

He also said that the Election Commission (EC) has the authority to take decision whether it will deploy army before election or not and it will take other necessary measures to hold the next election in a free fair and credible manner.

The AL leader said the BNP had boycotted the 10th general election as the registration of Jamaat, a major ally of the BNP alliance, was cancelled.

Kushtia district AL president Alhaj Sadar Uddin Khan, general secretary Ajgor Ali, Kushtia Sadar Upazila executive officer Ibadad Hossain and others were present on the occasion.

A 15-member delegation of the BNP today placed a 20-point proposal including dissolving the parliament and deployment of army during the party’s talks with the EC at its secretariat in the capital city.