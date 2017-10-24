BNP’s demo Wednesday against Tarique’s arrest warrant

Dhaka – BNP will stage demonstrations across the country, including the capital, on Wednesday in protest against the issuance of warrant for the arrest of its senior vice chairman Tarique Rahman in a sedition case, reports UNB.

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programme on Monday at a press briefing at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office.

He said their party’s all metropolitan city and district units will bring out processions and hold meetings on the day to register their protest against the arrest warrant.

The BNP leader said the warrant has been issued as part of the government’s ‘vindictive attitude’ towards Tarique. “We think the arrest warrant has been issued at the behest of the government.”

It seems destroying Tarique is now a ‘state policy of the ruling party’, Rizvi said, adding that the party is now desperately trying to implement it. “But, the plotters will never be successful.”

He, on behalf of BNP, demanded the immediate withdrawal of the ‘false’ case and the arrest warrant.

Earlier in the day, a court here issued the warrants for the arrest of Tarique Rahman and two senior journalists of Ekushey TV in a sedition case.

On January 8, 2015, sub-inspector Borhanuddin filed the sedition case with Tejgaon Police Station over the live telecast of a provocative speech by Tarique Rahman at a programme in London on January 5.