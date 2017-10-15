BNP’s conspiracy on CJ leave issue foiled: Nasim

DHAKA – Health and Family Welfare Minister Mohammad Nasim said BNP’s conspiracy on Chief Justice (CJ) S K Sinha’s leave issue has been foiled, reports BSS.

“The BNP leaders’ speeches that the government is trying to control the judiciary by sending the Chief Justice on a “forced leave” is incorrect, and it is clear that the CJ went abroad on a voluntary leave,” he said while exchanging views with local representatives and civil society at Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hospital in city’s Uttara yesterday.

Presided over by local lawmaker Advocate Sahara Khatun, the meeting was also addressed, among others, by Director General of Directorate General of Health Services Professor Dr Abul Kalam Azad and Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hospital Director Brigadier General Aminul Islam.

Nasim said the common people are now more conscious and they would not tolerate conspiracies against the Constitution.

Urging BNP to join next polls, Nasim, also Awami League presidium member, said, “If you have faith in people and the constitution then take preparations for elections.”

He also urged the countrymen to vote for Awami League to continue the ongoing development progress of the country.

Earlier, the minister visited the hospital and talked to the patients and their relatives.