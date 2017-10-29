BNP wants to come to power creating anarchy: Quader

MOULVIBAZAR – Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today alleged that BNP is trying to go to the power through creating anarchy in the country, reports BSS.

“BNP is continuing conspiracies and trying to get the power through creating anarchy in the country,” the minister said this while addressing the inaugural session of a tri-annual conference of the district AL on Shaheed Minar premises as the chief guest.

BNP claimed that they are the champion of multiparty democracy, “but there is a question — does the multiparty democracy mean the rehabilitation of the killers of 1971 and 1975?” the minister added.

Referring to BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia’s visit to Cox’s Bazar for distributing relief materials among the Rohingya people, Quader said she tries to use the Rohingyas as means to rehabilitate her in politics.

“She is using the highways instead airways only to create anarchy in the country . . . we smell conspiracy with her visit,” he said.

Quader said Bangladesh was going forward rapidly under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership and urged the party leaders and activists to work together to strengthen her hands.

The function was addressed, among others, by AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Organizing Secretaries Ahmad Hossain and Misbah Uddin Siraj and former Sylhet City Mayor Badar Uddin Ahmad Kamran with Moulvibazar district AL President Principal Md Abdus Shahid, MP, in the chair.

Moulvibazar district AL General Secretary Nesar Ahmed conducted the function.