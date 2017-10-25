BNP trying to destabilize country, disrupt poll: Inu

DHAKA – Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu said today that BNP’s so-called “caretaker movement” was aimed at destabilizing the country and disrupting the upcoming parliamentary poll, reports BSS.

The minister was speaking at a public meeting at Narayanganj organized by Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal.

Inu, also the president of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, said that the struggle to make the country free from Razakars, killers and militants would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the struggle for an equitable society would continue under the leadership of his party.

He also rejected the idea of “musical chairs where Freedom Fighters and Razakars” would take turns in running the state.

“This is not acceptable,” Inu said. “The country must be run by Freedom Fighters all the time,” he said.

Criticizing the non-parliamentary opposition, BNP, for plundering the country, he said “In power they kill people, engage in corruption and theft, while in opposition they burn people, continue to subvert the nation and rehabilitee the Razakars and militants.”

Inu further said that nobody should engage in any activities under the banner of 14-Parties’ Alliance that smears the unblemished image of Sheikh Hasina.