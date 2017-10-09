BNP treading on ‘abnormal’ political course: Inu

DHAKA – Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu said today that Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was not in the normal course of politics, reports BSS.

“They are out to subvert the next polls. They are treading on the road of conspiracy,” he said.

The minister was speaking at a memorial meeting of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASHOD) leaders Abdur Rob Matobbor and Mujibur Rahman at the Col. Taher auditorium at Bangabandhu Avenue.

Inu said that BNP was talking incoherently. “Sometimes it was saying that election should be held under a caretaker government, at other times it said that it wanted an election supportive government. Now it was saying that it wants to send the prime minister on leave. This was not only unconstitutional but also smacks of conspiracy and subversion,” he said.

Inu, also president of JASHOD, paid glowing tributes to the two deceased leaders and said that it was important that one was a patriot and a humanist to be a good political leader. They also had to have political ambition, he said adding the deceased leaders embodied all those qualities.

General Secretary of the party, Shirin Akhter, MP, other party leaders and members of the deceased leaders’ family also spoke at the meeting.