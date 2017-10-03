BNP trashes Myanmar’s repatriation offer as eyewash

DHAKA : BNP on Monday described the decision of Bangladesh and Myanmar to form a joint working group to start the repatriation process of all the Rohingyas staying in Bangladesh as eyewash and deception, reports UNB.

“The meeting between Bangladesh and Myanmar is nothing but eyewash. The Foreign Minister’s assertion that Myanmar has agreed to form a joint working group is nothing, but trickery,” said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Speaking at a press conference at the party’s Nayapaltan central office, he said the implementation of the decisions of the joint working group on repartition of Rohingyas is a lengthy process.

The BNP leader said the government is not active to take effective steps to promptly send back the Rohingyas to their homeland with security and dignity.

At a meeting of the officials of the Bangladesh and Myanmar at the state guesthouse Padma on Monday, the two countries agreed to form a joint working group to start the repatriation process of all the Rohingyas living in Bangladesh, which Dhaka sees as a ‘progress’.

“It’ll soon be formed and I’m hopeful (about a solution),” Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali told reporters mentioning that Myanmar came up with the proposal of repatriation of the Rohingyas.

He, however, said the composition of the joint working group will be finalised later. “We’ll give our names from our side while they’ll give their names (for the joint working group).”

Rizvi said persecution on Rohingyas is on and hundreds of them entering Bangladesh even when Myanmar Minster is visiting the country. Over 10, 000 Rohingyas entered Bangladesh fleeing Myanmar yesterday (Monday).”

He said the government is not raising voice strongly against the persecution on Rohingyas, displacement of them from their country and their sufferings.

The BNP leader said the government has been failing to arrest the skyrocketing prices of rice and alleviating sufferings of common people.

Despite the minister’s rhetoric, he said, rice prices have not yet fallen in the retail market.

Besides, Rizvi said the prices of onion, ginger, garlic and vegetables and other essentials also marked a sharp raise, causing immense sufferings to people.

He also protested the filing of a ‘false’ case against BNP joint secretary general and Dhaka south unit president Habib-Un-Nabi Khan Sohel with Paltan Police Station and demanded the government withdraw it immediately.