BNP to take part in next nat’l polls, hopes CEC

DHAKA : Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda on Saturday hoped that BNP will take part in the next general elections, reports UNB.

He came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after visiting voters’ registration programme at Siddheswari in the capital.

“I believe BNP will participate in the dialogue with the CEC and also take part in the upcoming general election as it has trust on us,” he said. BNP had informed the EC that they are interested in sitting for dialogue with the Election Commission which indicates they have trust on the EC, he added.