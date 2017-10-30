BNP staged attack on Khaleda’s motorcade: Quader

DHAKA – Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP staged attack with its Chhatradal and Jubadal men on the motorcade of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, reports BSS.

“They staged the drama by themselves with their Chhatradal and Jubadal men and now they are putting the blame on Chhatra League and Juba League activists”, he said.

He was speaking at a press briefing organised by Road Transport and Bridges Ministry at its conference hall at Secretariat in the city.

Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, “BNP activists attacked the motorcade to get media coverage.” “She wanted to see a mass procession in support of her, but when she saw that was not happening, they planned the attack,” Quader added.

Earlier, BNP chief Khaleda Zia’s motorcade heading towards Cox’s Bazar was come under an attack by unidentified miscreants in Feni on Saturday afternoon.