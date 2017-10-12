BNP to sit with EC on Sunday

Dhaka – BNP is going to join the dialogue with the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday to place the party’s written proposals for holding the next general election in a free and fair manner, reports UNB.

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the party’s decision at a press briefing at its Nayapaltan central office in Dhaka on Thursday.

“A BNP delegation will participate in the dialogue with the Election Commission on October 15. We are preparing our draft proposals to place in the dialogue,” he said.

Replying to a question, Rizvi said they will discuss the latest political issues and place their proposals in the dialogue for holding the next election in a credible and neutral manner.