BNP seeks PM’s special initiative to end Rohingya crisis

DHAKA : BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to take special initiative to resolve the Rohingya crisis, reports UNB.

“We have long been saying that the PM should play a special role to resolve the Rohingya crisis. She will have to convince the countries with whose support Myanmar is not still stopping the genocide,” he said.

Talking to reporters in front of BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan Office just before staring her journey for Cox’s Bazar to visit Rohingya camps, Fakhrul said, “To stop genocide and force Myanmar to take back their citizens we must convince the countries which are still supporting it.”

Recalling then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s role in mobilizing support in favour of Bangladesh in 1971, he said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina should take such initiative to mobilize global support and pursue India, Russia and China to come forward to resolve the crisis.

The BNP Leader said their chairperson Khaleda Zia is going to Cox’s Bazar to stand beside Rohingyas and distribute relief materials among 10,000 families of Myanmar’s forcibly displaced citizens.

He said their party wants the government to intensify its diplomatic efforts and pursue the UN and other countries to mount pressure on Myanmar to take back their citizens.

Earlier, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia started her journey for Chittagong on Saturday morning as she has embarked on a four-day tour of Cox’s Bazar to visit the Rohingyas who have taken shelter there in the face of persecution in their own country, Myanmar.