BNP proves its bankruptcy supporting Jamaat’s hartal: Hasan

DHAKA – Awami League Publicity and Publication Affairs Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today said BNP proved its political bankruptcy by supporting Jamaat’s hartal, reports BSS.

“BNP has proved its politics is run by Jamaat’s politics,” he said while addressing a rally staged in front of Jatiya Press Club protesting the Jamaat’s hartal.

Hasan said the people of Bangladesh boycotted the hartal called by Jamaat as the hartal was not observed anywhere in the country.

Food Minister Advocate Md Qamrul Islam, former state minister for home Shamsul Haque Tuku, former state minister for liberation war affairs Captain (retd) AB Tajul Islam, Awami League leader Balaram Podder and Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote General Secretary Arun Sarker Rana, among others, joined the event.

Jatiya Muktijoddha Samannay Committee organised the programme. Qamrul Islam said BNP wanted to create anarchy in the country again by supporting the hartal of Jamaat and the perpetrators will not be successful.

About the Rohingya issue, he said when the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attained admiration by giving shelter to persecuted Rohingya people, Jamaat called hartal to create instability in the country.