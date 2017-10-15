BNP places 20-point proposal to EC to hold fair polls

Dhaka – BNP on Sunday placed its 20-point proposal, including holding the next polls under a supportive government, deployment of army with magistracy power, and dissolving the current parliament before the election, in a dialogue with the Election Commission (EC), reports UNB.

During the nearly three-hour dialogue with the Commission, the party also proposed withdrawal of all the ‘false’ cases filed against its leaders and activists, including party chief Khaleda Zia, before the election.

Talking to reporters after the dialogue, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir briefed reporters about their party proposals.

He said their party proposed the Commission to take steps from now on to ensure the rights of all the political parties to hold public rallies and political programmes.

The BNP leader said they also want the EC to take steps for a dialogue between the government and the political parties for ensuring a fair election.

Replaying to a question, he said they, after the dialogue, have got a little bit hopeful about the Election Commission that it will play a positive role.

The dialogue began around 11am at the conference room of Nirbachon Bhaban in the city with Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda in the chair.

A 16-member BNP delegation, led by Fakhrul, joined the talks.

The other members of the delegation are BNP standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Moudud Ahmed, Jamiruddin Sircar, Tariqul Islam, Mahbubur Rahman, Rafiqul Islam Miah, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, chairperson’s advisers ASM Abdul Halim, Ismail Jabiullah and Abdur Rashid Sarker and senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

The Election Commission on August 24 last started dialogues with 40 registered political parties to take their opinions over the EC’s preparations for the next national election likely to be held in December 2018. So far, the Commission has held dialogues with 32 parties.

The EC will also hold talks with Awami League on October 18.