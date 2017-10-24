BNP pins hopes on people to ‘restore’ democracy

Dhaka – BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said their party believes that it’s the people, not any third country that can ‘restore’ democracy in Bangladesh, reports UNB.

A day after their party’s chairperson’s meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, the BNP leader came up with the remarks at a discussion at Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU).

“We meet foreign leaders when they come here to tell them there’s no democracy in Bangladesh and those who are talking about democracy wearing a mask is confusing the international community,” he said.

Fakhrul further said, “We don’t beg anybody’s mercy; we also don’t tell anybody to put us in power. We also don’t believe any country will come here to restore democracy.”

Mentioning that people restore democracy in the country repeatedly through movement and sacrificing their blood, the BNP leader said, “Their party expects the country’s people again to restore their democratic rights through a struggle.”

Gonosangskriti Dal arranged the discussion marking the 5th death anniversary of Democratic League’s ex-president Oli Ahad and the 76th birth anniversary of film director Chashi Nazrul Islam.