BNP fails in plotting over CJ leave issue: Hasan Mahmud

DHAKA – Awami League (AL) Publicity and Publication Secretary Hasan Mahmud, MP, today alleged that BNP had tried to hatch a conspiracy centering the issue of Chief Justice’s (CJ) leave, reports BSS.

“Their (BNP) reactions over the health leave of the CJ prove this,” he said, addressing a discussion at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) at Segun Bagicha in the city.

In appreciation of AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for tackling the Rohingya crisis properly, Swadhinata Parishad organized the discussion with its advisor Hasibur Rahman Manik in the chair.

The speeches of BNP leaders over the leave of CJ SK Sinha prove that they have failed to hatch a plot in the country over the issue, Hasan Mahmud said.

Speaking on the Rohingya issue, he said, “Before talking on the Rohingya issue, please answer to the question – ‘Why did your leader (Khaleda Zia) not come home?’ Then you will get the answers to your questions”.

Former State Minister for Home Advocate Shamsul Haque Tuku, AL leader Balaram Poddar and Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote General Secretary Arun Sarker Rana addressed the discussion, among others.