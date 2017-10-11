BNP accuses police of foiling its demo

Dhaka – BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Wednesday alleged that police foiled their party’s scheduled demonstration programmes at different parts of the country by attacking their leaders and activists, reports UNB.

Speaking at a press conference at the party’s Nayapaltan central office, he also claimed that there around 250 leaders and activists were injured by the attacks while 170 others arrested.

“Law enforcers attacked our peaceful programmes, charged batons and opened fire indiscriminately on our leaders and activists in different parts of the country, including Dhaka, Chittagong, Rajshahi, Noakhali, Gaibandha, Laxmipur, Sylhet, Barisal and Narayanganj, ” Rizvi said.

He also said the ruling party ‘cadres’ also attacked the houses of their leaders and activists in some districts and vandalised their valuables.

“We strongly protest and condemn such attacks and demand the release of those arrested,” the BNP leader said.

On Monday, the party announced to stage demonstrations across the country, including the capital, on Wednesday in protest against the issuance of warrant for the arrest of its chairperson Khaleda Zia in a vehicle torching case.

Rizvi alleged that the government has again started the mass arrest of BNP leaders and activists as it has got desperate out of fear of losing power.

He also said the government is trying to eliminate its opponents by filing ‘false’ cases against BNP leaders and activists, sending them to jail and making them disappeared.

The BNP leader said a warrant for the arrest of their chairperson Khaleda Zia has been issued by ‘using the court’ in a ‘false’ case only to demoralise her and weaken BNP. “You’ve thought she (Khaleda) will be disappointed after the arrest warrant. It’s your wrong perception. She is courageous enough to face your all unjust acts. Your no weapon can resist her.”

He demanded immediate withdrawal of the arrest warrant and the cases filed against Khaleda in Comilla.

On Monday, a Comilla court issued warrants for the arrest of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia 45 other leaders and activists of the party in a case filed in connection with a petrol bomb attack on a bus in Chouddagram upazila in 2015.

On February 3, 2015, eight people were killed when a group of miscreants hurled a petrol bomb on the bus at Jogmohanpur, Chouddagram during a BNP-led alliance’s movement.