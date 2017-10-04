BIWTA to use digital flow meter to monitor fuel supply

DHAKA : With a view to making fuel supply activities more transparent and modernized Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) will start using Portable Digital Ultrasonic Flow Meter for its vessels across the country.

The decision came out at a meeting held at Shipping Ministry at the Secretariat on Wednesday with Shipping Minister Shahjahan Khan in the chair, said a press release.

The authority will also purchase two oil tankers having the capacity of three lakh litres fuel each to buy fuel for water vehicles of Mawa and Paturia areas.

The authority concerned will also buy four tank lorries which can contain 9,000 liters of fuel for Chittagong, Bhola, Chandpur and Laharhat areas to buy fuel directly from Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) depot.

Acting Secretary of the ministry M Abdus Samad, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) Chairman Engineer Dr Gyan Ranjan Shil and Director (Administration) Pranay Kanti Biswas, among others, were present at the meeting.