Birshreshtha Hamidur’s death anniversary observed

JHENAIDAH – The 46th death anniversary of Birshreshtha Hamidur Rahman observed here today, reports BSS.

Marking the day, Local administration, students and teachers of Hamidur Rahman Degree College and employees of Birshreshtha Seipoy Hamidur Rahman Smiriti Jadughar and Pathagar organized elaborate programmes.

A milad and doa mehfil was held at Birshreshtha Seipoy Hamidur Rahman Smiriti Jadughar.

AL lawmaker Nabi Newaj attended the programme as the chief guest while No-1 SBK UP chairman Arifan Chowdhury, president of the union Awami League Nurul Islam, Muktijoddha Commander Abdul Jalil and younger brother of Hamidur Rahman Bajlur Rahman were present as special guests.

Hamidur Rahman, while serving in the then East Bengal Regiment in 1971, joined the Liberation War. He embraced martyrdom while fighting the Pakistani occupation forces at Dhali frontier in Srimangal area of Moulvibazar district on October 28, 1971.

Hamidur Rahman was born in 1954 at Khordakhalishpur village (now

Hamidnagar). Hamidur Rahman Smriti Jadughar and Pathagarh were established at the village in 2007.