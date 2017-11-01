Biman’s pilot among 4 arrested over sabotage plot

DHAKA – Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested four persons including a Biman Bangladesh Airlines pilot for their suspected link to militancy and plotting sabotage from the city’s Darus Salam area in Mirpur early today, reports BSS.

“We arrested Sabbir Enam, 35, a first officer of Biman, his accomplices Md Alam, 34, Ashik Rahman,25, and Sultana Parvin, 55, for their alleged involvement in militancy and plotting for conducting subversive activities from Darus Salam area of Mirpur early today,” assistant director of RAB legal and media wing, senior assistant superintendent (ASP) Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan told BSS today.

The arrestees are accomplices of militant Abdullah, one of the top leaders of the Neo Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), who was killed in a recent RAB assault at militant den in Darus Salam area, he confirmed.

Asked about the arrested of a Biman pilot, public relations officer of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Tasmin Akhter told BSS that they did not know anything about the capture of Sabbir, but confirmed that a pilot named Sabbir Enam has been expelled from Biman Bangladesh Airlines for his suspected involvement in radicalism.