Biman pilot among 4 held over ‘aircraft sabotage plan’

TBT NEWS:

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) have arrested four alleged members of Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), including a pilot of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, who had been planning acts of sabotage on an aircraft.

The arrested pilot is Sabbir Ahmed, a first officer of the national flag carrier and son of Habibullah Bahar Azad. He was arrested after a drive at a militant den at Mirpur Mazar Road on September 7 last.

Azad is the owner of the six-storey building where the militant hideout was busted.

Rab Director (Media) Mufti Mahmud Khan said they arrested the four alleged militants in an overnight drive beginning on Monday in Mirpur area.

The identities of the three others could not be known immediately.

Earlier, the elite force recovered the skulls of seven people, including two women and two children, from the militant hideout after the anti-militant operation.

Militant Abdullah, his two wives, two children and two associates blew themselves up detonating explosives.

They also recovered huge improvised explosive devices (IEDs) while searching the suspected hideout of militants.