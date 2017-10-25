Biman aircraft makes emergency landing in Dhaka

Dhaka – A Biman Bangladesh Aircraft today was forced to make an emergency landing without one of its core rear wheel at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) here with 66 passengers on board visibly evading a major crash, reports BSS.

“The aircraft landed safely and none of the passengers was hurt despite malfunctioning,” Biman’s General Manager Shakil Meraj told BSS.

The Dash Q8 aircraft lost one of its four rear wheel apparently disjoint from the aircraft when it was taking off from Saidpur Airport for Dhaka at 9.33 am this morning.

Pilot of the flight Ashiq instantly alert HSIA to take preparation for emergency landing.

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh official said they immediately suspended all take off and landing operation of the airport as part of preparation of emergency landing.

The pilot just took 10 minutes more than its scheduled landing time at 10.25 am as pilot made a low fly over the runway for understanding the extend of difficulty and everything took place smoothly, he said.

Normal operation of HSIA has been restored after the incident.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines formed a four-member probe committee headed by Deputy Chief of Flight Safety Captain Enam to investigate the malfunction of the aircraft. The committee was directed to submit probe report within 15 working days.