Big Little Lies actor Nicole Kidman pens letter against domestic violence

Nicole Kidman wrote an emotional open letter to women about the need to support and celebrate each other, reports Hindustan Times.

Actor Nicole Kidman, who played the role of a domestic abuse victim in hit TV show Big Little Lies, has penned a touching letter calling for women to support and celebrate each other.

The 50-year-old actor, who has been a goodwill ambassador of the United Nations Development Fund for Women for the past decade, recently won an Emmy for her performance as an abused wife in the drama. “It never occurred to me that I should be at a disadvantage because I was born a girl.

The idea that women and men are equal is part of my DNA. I was raised by a strong feminist mother and a fully supportive father, so it never occurred to me that I should be at a disadvantage because I was born a girl,” Kidman wrote in the letter to Porter magazine.

Crediting her forward-thinking parents for instilling confidence in her, Kidman said she has always been attracted to roles of strong, independent women. “Each of us, in ways big or small, will come across challenges, often arising out of the fact that we are women in a still unequal world. It has happened to me; I am sure it has to you,” she said. “In those moments, I like to think of those who have my back, who lifted me up and encouraged me to believe in myself.

And I think of the inspiring solidarity I experienced when meeting with survivors of violence during my travels for UN Women.”