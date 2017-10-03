Bidi Labourer Federation demands Justice against ‘BAT’s corruption’



Bangladesh Bidi Laborers’ Federation has alleged, British American Tobacco (BAT) have evaded millions of BDT tax and is involved in corruption, money laundering. On Tuesday, at a press conference at National Press Club, they have said, BAT has been working desperately to take over the bidi market.

In the press conference, General Secretary MK Bangali, Joint Secretary Abdur Rahman, Organizing Secretary Lokman Hakim and Office Secretary Anowar Hossain of Bidi federation were present.

Organizing Secretary Lokman Hakim has read out the written remarks on behalf of the federation.

He demanded thorough investigations of BAT’s corruption.

The general Secretary MK Bangali said, BAT is conspiring to destroy the source of employment of millions of people. He branded BAT as the Neo East India Company.